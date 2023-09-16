Celebrating Twin Cities Veg Fest with a special recipe

This year's theme for the festival at Harriet Island Park is healing people, animals, and the planet.

ST PAUL, Minn — Eating a plant-based diet is becoming more mainstream with plenty of restaurants offering vegetarian and vegan dishes. On Sunday one of the largest events of its kind in the Midwest, the Twin Cities Veg Fest, returns to St. Paul.

Veg Fest will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harriet Island Park.

It will feature food, music, games, giveaways, cooking demos, speakers, and a Let's Beat Breast Cancer rally.

In celebration of Veg Fest, the restaurant Reverie is sharing its signature vegan cheese sauce recipe.

Reverie Café & Bar’s Vegan Cheese Sauce:

This cheese sauce is the core of Reverie’s most popular dish, Nachos Supreme. Use it to create your own nachos at home, or put it on any of your favorite dishes.

Ingredients:

2 cups cashews (raw and unsalted)

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup nutritional yeast

3/4 cup chopped red bell pepper (one small pepper, or half of a large one)

3 Tbsp minced jalapeno (one medium-sized pepper)

2 Tbsp orange juice

1 1/2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp salt

1/4 tsp cayenne

Instructions: