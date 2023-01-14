x
Climate change expert: 2022 sets another heat record

Dr. Abraham joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about his new research.

In recent weeks, California has seen deadly flooding, Europe has broken heat records and the northern U.S. has been inundated with blizzards. 

Amid the wild weather, University of St. Thomas engineering professor and world-renowned climate change expert, Dr. John Abraham, released a new study announcing that 2022 was another record-breaking year for heat in our planet's oceans, which is a strong indicator of climate change occurring around the world. 

Dr. Abraham joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about his new research, what this means for the Midwest and what can be done to address it. 

