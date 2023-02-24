Comedian Nick Griffin returns to Sisyphus Brewing in Minneapolis

Griffin has been a comedian for more than 25 years.

MINNEAPOLIS — Comedian Nick Griffin is back at Sisyphus Brewing in Minneapolis.

Performing as a comedian for more than 25 years, Griffin has comedy specials on Amazon and Comedy Central and has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, The Late Late Show and was featured on The Late Show with David Letterman 11 times.

Originally from Kansas City, Griffin lives in New York City where he regularly performs at The Comedy Cellar, Stand Up NY, and Gotham Comedy Club.

Griffin already did a show on Friday night but he's performing again at Sisyphus Saturday night at 8 p.m.

