Check out some new pumpkin carving ideas.

This Halloween, the focus is on safe activities. Pumpkin carving is a fun tradition that is also low risk.

Of course, you want your pumpkin to stand out! Minnesota children's book author, David LaRochelle, will share some ideas for unique pumpkin carvings.

LaRochelle grew up raising pumpkins on a friend's farm. Each year, he sold them on Halloween. Over the years, he's become an excellent pumpkin carver, producing one-of-a-kind creations.

LaRochelle is also a long-time children's book author and illustrator. He's a three-time winner of the Minnesota Book Award. His most recent book, SEE THE CAT: THREE STORIES ABOUT A DOG, was illustrated by fellow Minnesotan, Mike Wohnoukta.