Family Handyman home upgrade projects: DIY faux beams & entryway storage

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Deputy editor of Family Handyman Glenn Hanson stops by the KARE 11 backyard to showcase useful and on-trend DIY winter projects for your home.

Family Handyman is one of the oldest and most trusted DIY and Home Improvement brands in America. Based in the Twin Cities, they’ve been mentoring homeowners on everything from fixing it up to making it their own for more than 70 years.