Folly Coffee Café & Jinx Tea Bar to open in Linden Hills.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park-based Folly Coffee Roasters is teaming up with Jinx Tea to open the Folly Coffee Café & Jinx Tea Bar in the Minneapolis neighborhood of Linden Hills.

After five years in business, this will be the first brick and mortar location for Folly Coffee with a simple, yet full coffee menu including multiple varieties of drip coffee and espresso options.

A wide variety of Jinx Tea carbonated tea beverages will be on tap along with hot and cold tea options.

