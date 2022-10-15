Folly Coffee Café & Jinx Tea Bar to open in Linden Hills.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park-based Folly Coffee Roasters is teaming up with Jinx Tea to open the Folly Coffee Café & Jinx Tea Bar in the Minneapolis neighborhood of Linden Hills.
After five years in business, this will be the first brick and mortar location for Folly Coffee with a simple, yet full coffee menu including multiple varieties of drip coffee and espresso options.
A wide variety of Jinx Tea carbonated tea beverages will be on tap along with hot and cold tea options.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: