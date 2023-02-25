Grumpy Old Men Fest in Wabasha

Events kicked off Friday and continue Saturday with a fishing tournament, a Grumpy Plunge, food vendors and live music.

WABASHA, Minn. — The Grumpy Old Men Festival is underway in Wabasha this weekend.

For 30 years the festival has celebrated the iconic movie and is held during the last weekend of February.

Events kicked off Friday and continue Saturday with a big fishing tournament, a Grumpy Plunge, food vendors and live music.

The 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men," starring Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon, centers around the salty friendship between John Gustafson and Max Goldman in the Mississippi river town.

