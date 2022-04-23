Wish Ball Gala returns Saturday night

After two years of being virtual because of COVID-19, the Wish Ball Gala is back in person on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — On Saturday night, for the first time in two years, Make-A-Wish will host an in-person Wish Ball Gala to raise money to make wishes come true for kids with medical challenges.

This year’s special Wish Kid is Leila, who wanted a special place all of her own. Diagnosed when she was just 6 with eye cancer, doctors and her parents eventually determined removing an eye was the best path forward.

For her wish, Leila received her own she-shed, "no boys allowed," according to her mother. Leila's shed is filled with all of the things that make her smile, often with friends and boundless laughter. Her parents told KARE 11 that its been a joy to see her blossom with it, which is a wish come true for the whole family.

After two years of being virtual because of COVID-19, the gala is back in person and Leila and her family are special guests.

Currently, there are about 450 other children in Minnesota who are waiting for their wishes to be granted.

While the Wish Ball is in-person this year, people can still participate with a live stream and silent auction, or they can donate here.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: