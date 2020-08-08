Check out Midwest Home's 19th annual Luxury Home Tour.

You can find design inspiration anywhere, from your social media feeds to the pages of Midwest Home, but there’s no experience quite like the 2020 Luxury Home Tour.

Visit 15+ multi-million-dollar new builds and remodels across the Twin Cities and beyond at Midwest Home’s Luxury Home Tour on Aug. 7-9 and Aug. 14-16.

They bring you Pinterest-perfect homes to visit and explore in person. You get to see it, breathe it, be in it. And when it comes to a place as meaningful and personal as homes, that's how they believe it should be.

Backed by the business’ best sponsors and industry pros, this three-weekend, self-guided tour showcases gorgeous multi-million-dollar new builds and remodels across the Twin Cities metro and beyond.Check out Midwest Home’s 19th annual Luxury Home Tour for yourself this summer—it’s where luxury lives in real life.

This year’s tour also has a free virtual component featuring all the new builds and remodels, plus online-exclusive homes, available to tour from the comfort of your couch.