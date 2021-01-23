Learn more about root vegetables, their versatility and health benefits.

Root vegetables are a delicious, bright part of the long winter months. They can be used in soups, stews, side dishes and salads.

Their “rooty” nature means they’re filled with nutrients that can keep you and your immune system strong. Sue Moores, Kowalski’s Markets nutritionist shared some information on the vegetables as well as a couple of tasty ways to enjoy them.

They’re filled with important nutrients that strengthen your body and prepare it for good health (gut, skin, bones, eyes (vision), blood sugar, heart, brain)

She said some root vegetables are also cruciferous vegetables, which means they have a protective nature against certain cancers (GI, breast, lung).

Moores shared two recipes featuring root vegetables,

Glazed Root Vegetable Medley

INGREDIENTS:

6 oz. parsnips, peeled, cut into 2" long x ½" thick pieces

6 oz. turnips, peeled, cut into 1" wedges

6 oz. rutabaga, peeled, trimmed, cut into 1" wedges

1 ½ tbsp. Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp. honey

1 ½ tsp. butter, melted

2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp. chopped fresh thyme

½ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. allspice

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper, or less to taste

1 dash ground cinnamon

- kosher salt and coarse ground black pepper, to taste

½ lemon

DIRECTIONS:

Toss vegetables with oil; season to taste with salt and pepper. Roast on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a preheated 450° oven until vegetables are soft and browned in spots (about 50 min.), tossing occasionally. In a small microwave-safe mixing bowl, melt honey and butter together in the microwave; stir together next 9 ingredients (through pepper). Pour glaze over vegetables; stir to coat evenly. Roast until glaze is absorbed and vegetables are browned, stirring occasionally (about 10 min. more). Squeeze lemon over vegetables before serving.

Mashed Roots with Buttermilk and Chives (from Eating Well)

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds celery root, (celeriac), peeled (see Tip) and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound rutabaga, peeled (see Tip) and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

5 cloves garlic, peeled

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

3/4 cup nonfat buttermilk, (see Tip)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

⅓ cup snipped fresh chives

DIRECTIONS: