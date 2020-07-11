This Minneapolis restaurant has some new offerings for online events.

With the holiday season approaching and COVID-19 canceling large gatherings, many companies are looking for an alternative.

Local restaurant Smack Shack has developed a new virtual holiday party program designed for online events. The party packs are available at a variety of price points with a selection of menu options.

Earlier this year when restaurants had to close, Smack Shack began offering online cooking classes. Since the classes were such a success, owner and chef Josh Thoma decided to take that model and expand upon it to create the virtual holiday party packs.

The kits are designed for groups of 30 or more. Each kit includes all the ingredients needed to create a three-course meal. Kits are delivered directly to the client in a refrigerated truck where employees can pick them up in a socially distanced atmosphere.

Once back at home, employees can follow along online as Smack Shack hosts a live, privately streamed cooking class led by Thoma. He will teach viewers how to cook their meal and allow for questions and interaction.