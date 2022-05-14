Water safety event in St. Paul to giveaway 1,000 free lifejackets

On May 21 at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul, Abbey's Hope is holding the Splash into Summer Water Safety Event.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Twin Cities charitable foundation is holding its Splash into Summer event at the end of May and planning to give away 1,000 free lifejackets to raise awareness of water safety.

The Abbey's Hope Splash into Summer Water Safety Event takes place May 21 at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The foundation is named after 6-year-old Abbey Taylor of Edina, who died in 2008 after a series of injuries caused by a pool drain cover that was improperly maintained.

Anyone welcome to attend the event and learn more about the importance of water safety.

