Star of 'Footloose' at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres joins KARE11 Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a play returning to the stage requires an army of people to make it happen, including those who make sure the coronavirus doesn't interfere with the performance.

Thanks to their work, when the lights dim and the audience hushes, Alan Bach will be centerstage for the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' production of "Footloose," where he will be playing Ren McCormack, the central character of the classic 1984 film.

During KARE11 Saturday, Bach discussed the upcoming show, which first premiered on Feb. 4, and how it feels to be back on stage with this play. Bach also talked about bringing the story and show back and his role in the production.

Tickets for the show can be found online here. The play will continue through Sept. 24 and there will be eight shows each week, with two matinees every Wednesday and Saturday.

Guests are required to wear a facemask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of showtime.

