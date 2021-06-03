x
What to know this tax season

Here's what you should know going into a particularly challenging tax season.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Close up shot of a calculator and wooden letter blocks on top of it assembling the word tax

Tax season is here once again and many people may have additional questions following a unique year.

Some topics people may be wondering about include:

  • Dependency (should I claim my college student or not)
  • Charitable contributions (there are differences between federal and state)
  • Stimulus payments (are they taxable income or credits?)
  • Unemployment income for dependents

In order to find a Certified Public Accountant in your area, visit this referral service

KARE 11 will speak with Ann Etter, a certified public accountant with Goodney and Associates in Northfield, to answer some of the biggest tax questions this year. 

