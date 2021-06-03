Here's what you should know going into a particularly challenging tax season.

Tax season is here once again and many people may have additional questions following a unique year.

Some topics people may be wondering about include:

Dependency (should I claim my college student or not)

Charitable contributions (there are differences between federal and state)

Stimulus payments (are they taxable income or credits?)

Unemployment income for dependents

In order to find a Certified Public Accountant in your area, visit this referral service.