St. Paul teacher is going back to school in style, thanks to the Mall of America

Melissa Campaña, a teacher at Adams Spanish Immersion School, is the winner of the "Back to School in Style" contest from KARE 11 Sunrise.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — It's the start of a new school year, and to celebrate, KARE 11 Sunrise and the Mall of America wanted to send one local teacher back to the classroom in style.

We took numerous nominations in August, and settled on one very worthy teacher from Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary School in St. Paul: Melissa Campaña.

"She's honestly probably one of the best teachers I know," said Melissa's daughter Aria, who nominated her mom for the wardrobe refresh.

Melissa is starting her 27th year of teaching with a class of second graders this fall. After a year of teaching at home, Melissa's wardrobe felt a little too casual, and Aria thought she deserved a new look after all she had done for their family and her students over the last year.

"I want to come across to the other adults as you know, I'm not here to play games, I'm serious about this, there is research behind what I'm doing," Melissa said. "I believe in what I'm doing and I want them to know that I am a professional."

Melissa was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, and her two children are on the autism spectrum. This experience has driven her to be the best teacher she can be.

"I see different things in them [her students] that all my work with my own two children has just made me even more passionate to make sure that every kid feels welcome and knows that they can learn," she said.

Three generations of Melissa's family gathered at the Mall of America to get some help from style expert Sara Rogers, and make some magic happen for Melissa.

A simple collarless charcoal blazer and matching pair of slacks helped to dress up Melissa's casual look, adding just enough professionalism while keeping her comfortable and able to move around. Paired with a flowing chiffon blouse in a fun floral pattern (in case Melissa needs to hide stains from glue or markers in the classroom), the new outfit was just what she needed for work.

Add a pair of sleek silver sneakers, and she was ready to keep up with the kiddos in her classroom.

Her look can be easily switched up by changing her floral top to a pretty lavender blouse with a great silhouette.

But the most important test: How did our superstar teacher feel in her new outfit?

"If somebody wanted to take a picture I'd feel just fine!" she laughed.