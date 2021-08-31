Advice from a Minnesota family physician on getting kids to wear masks

Dr. Shannon Neale with Park Nicollet says that medical masks are good at stopping the spread of COVID, but the best mask for your kids is the one they will wear.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — With kids headed back to class and those under 12 still ineligible for the vaccine, Dr. Shannon Neale, a family physician with Park Nicollet, said masking is still necessary to fight the COVID-19 delta variant.

"We know that the COVID-19 virus is a droplet-spread virus and so the masks are going to help the droplets from spreading to the air around you and getting to other people," said Dr. Neale.

Dr. Neale says it's about communicating to kids the importance of masking up.

"Talk about why it's important, why we're wearing the mask and then also practice wearing it at home before you go out in public. If kids understand reasons behind why they're doing something and that it's going to help other people, it's going to be really helpful," she said.

Also letting kids pick fun, well-fitting masks, should help encourage them to want to wear them.

"Masks that are going to be exciting for kids to wear, it's just like a sticker, they like to have characters on them, or different designs, so the more you can find something that's comfortable, that your child actually likes to wear, is going to be key."

As for the best type of mask for kids, medical masks may provide the best protection, but Dr. Neale said the best mask is the one your child will wear.

"The cotton masks aren't as good as the medical grade masks, definitely for filtering out the small droplets. They are good at filtering out the larger droplets."

No matter how you do it: Mask up.

"I think it will be the difference between being able to have classrooms full of children safely and having lots of kids home sick and potentially bringing the disease home to those who aren't vaccinated at home, so it's going to make a huge difference."

In addition to mask wearing, Dr. Neale said kids who aren't feeling well should stay home, be isolated and tested for COVID-19.