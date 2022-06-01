Flint Hills Family Festival is coming to St. Paul June 3-4

ST PAUL, Minn. — Art, performances and fun are taking over St. Paul this weekend when the Flint Hills Family Festival returns downtown.
Multiple stages at Rice Park, Landmark Plaza, the Flint Hills World Stage on Washington Street and the Ordway will host dancers, music, art and even the Unicycling Unicorn.
Family weekend kicks off on Friday, June 3 with House of Dance and NUNNABOVE on the Washington Street Flint Hills World Stage, while Squonk Opera performs "Hand to Hand." Rainbow Party Arts will offer face painting, and Chicks on Sticks will be roaming the area.
All of the outdoor performances are free, and you can find a list of times and acts here.
Meanwhile, inside the Ordway, you can catch performances like "Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory," the theatrical dance production "Be Your Own Superhero" or "Artistry Theater and Visual Arts production of Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical," a story of friendship and acceptance.
Tickets to the shows inside the theater are $8-$15, with some shows offering a "pay what you can" option. Find showtimes and ticket info here.
