Flint Hills Family Festival is coming to St. Paul June 3-4

For more than 20 years this celebration has been bringing the community together for art, music and fun.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Art, performances and fun are taking over St. Paul this weekend when the Flint Hills Family Festival returns downtown.

Multiple stages at Rice Park, Landmark Plaza, the Flint Hills World Stage on Washington Street and the Ordway will host dancers, music, art and even the Unicycling Unicorn.

All of the outdoor performances are free, and you can find a list of times and acts here.

Tickets to the shows inside the theater are $8-$15, with some shows offering a "pay what you can" option. Find showtimes and ticket info here.

🥳 We're celebrating 20 years of #FHFest! Join us for hundreds of free activities and tons of family fun!



Details here → https://t.co/iYM6dbfNWT pic.twitter.com/rF1BoyTNqY — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (@TheOrdway) February 24, 2020