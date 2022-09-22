The Aliveness Project offers free monkeypox vaccines

The Minneapolis nonprofit usually offers services geared toward HIV care.

MINNEAPOLIS — A local nonprofit is offering free monkeypox vaccines on Thursday, Sept. 22 at THRIVE Clinic in Minneapolis, located at 17 East 38th Street.

The Aliveness Project usually handles HIV care and prevention, but is branching out to tackle the monkeypox outbreak, too.

Minnesota state and national health officials gave the clinic the OK to help out with vaccine distribution.

Around 400 doses of the monkeypox vaccine are available.

The Centers for Disease Control said gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases. But the Aliveness Project wants to stress that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, could be at risk.

As of Thursday morning, there are more than 24,000 reported cases in the U.S., and 178 of those are in Minnesota.

Organizers said it only takes five minutes to get the vaccine, and anyone coming to get a monkeypox vaccine on Thursday can also get tested for HIV and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are two different opportunities to get a vaccine. The clinic will be open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It's first come, first served.

Those who get a monkeypox vaccine on Sept. 22 can return in 28 days (Oct. 20) to get their second dose. At this time, The Aliveness Project will NOT be doing any first shots on the second day or second shots on the first day.

