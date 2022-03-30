Are you an athlete? GMTM social network just made it easier to get your name out there

Athletes from all over the world can connect directly with the industry's top organizations and professionals through the "LinkedIn for sports."

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're an athlete, you need your skills to get noticed.

Getting noticed could land you an athletic scholarship, a spot on one of your favorite teams, or even in the Olympics.

But how do you get noticed on a larger scale, when sometimes you only know about local opportunities?

GMTM (short for "Game Time") may be the answer.

The social network is commonly known as the LinkedIn for sports.

GMTM co-founder Connor Dietz says athletes from all over the world can connect directly with the industry's top organizations and professionals, creating equitable access for everyone.

Gametime services over 20 sports for athletes as young as 10 to the NFL and Olympics.

When athletes create a profile, that can open the door to many things.

Athletes can compete in exclusive online events, visit their favorite teams, or even work with elite trainers to level up their game.

And the best part: it's free.

"We hear stories where parents are paying $2,000 a month for a local recruiter," said Dietz. "Tryouts, travel costs, these are all things that shouldn't be handcuffs on athletes."

For the first time, an athlete can have all of their content, information, data, and social media in one place.

Dietz says it's an opportunity for an athlete to take control of their story and brand.

The more an athlete engages on the platform (posting videos, interviews, competing in virtual events), the more exposure they get from camps, coaches, and brands.

"By being active and participating, you'll be surprised at how far you can get and how many doors might be open," said Dietz.

Game time has about 30,000 monthly active users and many success stories. Click here to learn more about those successes.

You can also set up a profile here.