More than 100 Hennepin County employees could lose their jobs

The deadline was set back in November for the county's nearly 9,000 employees to get their shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials with Hennepin County say the vast majority of workers have complied with orders to get a COVID vaccine, but some are still holding out and may be fired on Thursday.

The mandate requiring county employees to be vaccinated originally was set in place back in November with a Jan. 4 deadline. That date was later pushed back to April 4.

The union representing county sheriff's deputies, heavy equipment operators and engineers, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, Local 2822, sued the county to try and halt the vaccine mandate.

More than 100 employees could be terminated unless they get vaccinated.

Union members and the county have been going back and forth for months trying to find a resolution that will satisfy both sides.

The union had appealed to a judge, asking for a temporary order to prevent the mandate from going into effect on Monday, April 4, but the judge denied that request.

Hennepin County Administrator David Hough told KARE 11 at the end of March that vaccines are a "key part" of protecting others, while also helping to allow the easing of COVID restrictions.

He said in part that "To date, we have been extremely successful in implementing this requirement. In fact, more than 98% of county’s nearly 9,000 employees have been vaccinated or received a religious or medical accommodation.

"We will be responding to the lawsuit and asserting that this county board decision regarding employee safety is not subject to collective bargaining."

All unvaccinated Hennepin County employees have until Thursday, April 7 to show proof of vaccination and avoid disciplinary action.