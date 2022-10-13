Minnesota fire department gets creative when searching for new volunteers

Spring Lake Park—Blaine—Mounds View Fire Department has 13 full-time firefighters and 47 volunteers. It’s the largest volunteer fire department in the metro.

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Right now, fire departments across the state are dealing with a firefighter shortage. Many departments rely on volunteer firefighters, so recruiting has been difficult.

But one department in the north metro says they're going to try to maintain the volunteer model for as long as possible, because it's working well for them.

Spring Lake Park—Blaine—Mounds View Fire Department was created in 1944 as a volunteer fire department but, 15 years ago, switched to a combination fire department.

For Tim Retka, being a volunteer firefighter isn't just a job. It's a lifestyle, and his co-volunteers are more like family.

"The wives are getting together, the kids are getting together, not just inside the fire department, but we're doing stuff outside the fire department as well,” said Tim.

He's been volunteering at the Spring Lake Park—Blaine—Mounds View Fire Department for five years, and each day is a new opportunity to serve his community.

"It's a very big commitment, but it's well worth it,” he said.

SBM volunteer firefighters work from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday, and on weekends.

"They're leaving birthday parties, dinners, waking up in the middle of the night,” said Fire Chief Daniel Retka.

As Tim said, it's a commitment, but it's well worth it.

"When they go out on a fire call, they're going out on a fire call in the community that they live in,” said Daniel.

As the fourth largest fire department in the state by land mass, they rely heavily on their volunteers.

Chief Retka says SBM wants to maintain the volunteer model as long as possible, so they've had to find creative ways to attract them.

"They may not want to wear the heavy fire gear and put themselves in harm's way,” he said.

So, some join the fire corps and volunteer by taking photos, educating the public, and giving free services to the community. Volunteers even make up the rehab team that gives fire crews liquids and vital checks while firefighting.

"Trying to play offense instead of always playing defense,” said Daniel.

If you add the fire corps to the volunteer list, the department is just shy of 100 volunteers.

But the most important recruiting tactic is pressing the importance of community and service.

"What a better way to serve the community than to be able to again answer that call when someone's in need,” said Daniel.

It's a commitment Tim didn't think twice about.

"On their worst day, you get to be that guy that comes there to try to help and make the situation better,” he said.

SBM crews have helped with Hurricane Katrina, wildfires in Oregon, and they're on tap to go down to Florida and help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

If you'd like to learn more about SBM or apply, you can find more information here.

