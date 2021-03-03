Bringing life to your space with plants

Justin Reis offers up three plants that are simple to take care of if you're looking to liven up your home or office, on this week's Kozy with KARE.

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Reis is the owner of the fitness company Just and also a huge fan of plants.

Just how many plants does he have in his apartment?

"I get this question all the time," he says. "I would guess probably like 60."

Justin actually has a degree in landscape design and horticulture, so greenery is something he knows a thing or two about.

"It's a fun hobby. It's something to do every day. It's something fun to wake up to every day," Justin says.

If you're looking to bring some life into your space, Justin is giving us three plants that are great places to start.

First up is a Philodendron Moonlight.

"These are a piece of cake to get going and keep happy," Justin says. "When it shoots out new leaves, the new leaves are very bright yellow green. Very fresh."

He says you only have to water it once a week and it will cost you around $25.

Up next is a Sansevieria, which is also known as a "snake plant".

"It is the lowest maintenance plant that I have," Justin says.

Justin says he only waters this one every three weeks and it will cost you $25-$30.

If you're looking for something to brighten up your desk, a Chinese Money Plant is a great option.

"Just a fun little plant. These are really trendy right now just because of how unique the foliage is," Justin says.

To stay consistent with watering Justin says he makes it a part of his Monday morning routine and he reminds us not to forget to fertilize.

Decorating with plants brings some life to our space, no matter what the weather is outside.

"Seeing something thrive is very uplifting so the good energy that comes out of being a successful plant dad is pretty awesome," says Justin.