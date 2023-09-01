Tips for keeping your sick child comfortable

The more comfortable an ill person is, the more inclined they should be to drink fluids, which is critical in preventing dehydration.

MINNEAPOLIS — If your child has been sick this season, you are far from alone. If you're dealing with a cold or another mild illness that does not require hospitalization, your main goal is to keep your child comfortable as they recover at home.

Here are some tips.

1. A lukewarm washcloth or bath

This is a pretty tried-and-true method for dealing with illness. Dr. Nancy Waller, pediatrician with M Health Fairview, recommends it because it can evaporate some of the heat the sick person is feeling. She also said, "You can steam up your bathroom by turning on your shower pretty hot and just having [your child sit] in the bathroom for about 10-15 minutes and breathe that hot, steamy air."

Of course, humidifiers are great, too. But Dr. Waller says to be careful about how hot the water in it is, in case you have a toddler or curious child who might tip it over.

2. Sleep at an incline

Dealing with a cough? Children's Healthcare of Atlanta recommends having your child sleep at an incline because many times that coughing is caused by postnasal drip.

However, this is only for older children, because the safe way for babies to sleep is flat without anything in their crib.

3. Honey

The Centers for Disease Control recommends taking honey to help soothe a cough and sore throat. However, do not give honey to a child under 1-year-old.

There is an important reason to keep your kids comfortable: When they're comfortable, they'll be more likely to drink fluids. Drinking fluids is critical for preventing dehydration.

"The goal is really to make them more comfortable, so they'll want to drink a little more, stay hydrated while they work to fight off their illness," said Dr. Waller.

If your child has a fever, obviously, fever-reducing medicine like Children's Tylenol is an option.

Just check with your doctor about what kind and how much you can give your child for their age and weight.

