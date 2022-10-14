Condo employees across the Twin Cities begin 2-day strike

Essential employees from FirstService Residential in buildings across the metro began their two-day strike Thursday evening and will start picketing Friday morning.

MINNESOTA, USA — Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, workers from FirstService Residential will be picketing in Minneapolis at 12th and Nicollet.

The Unfair Labor Practice strike began Thursday evening.

According to a statement from the group, this comes after they voted to authorize the strike back in September. They previously set a Oct. 11 action deadline for their employer to address the ULP issues their employees are facing.

"I am joining this ULP strike because people keep saying we should 'get a better job,' but this can and should be a good job. Someone has to do this critical work supporting our residential communities in Minneapolis," said FirstService Residential employee, Lena Roth. She said the time for the company to stop ULPs and allow a fair process for a union election that provides them a seat at the table is now.

Employees from the company said they have been fighting for these changes since June.

The group plans to strike at seven of the biggest condos around the metro. Including:

· 1200 on the Mall

· Centre Village

· Grant Park Condos

· Bridgewater

· The River Towers

· Riverview

· Gallery Tower

The strike goes through Saturday.

This strike comes as Gov. Walz joins a roundtable with Minnesota Union and Not-Yet-Union workers talking about the importance of unions and livable wages.

KARE 11 reached out to FirstService for comment and we are still waiting to hear back.

