Kristyn Anderson nominated for Minneapolis City Attorney

MINNEAPOLIS — Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Kristyn Anderson to serve as the Minneapolis City Attorney on Tuesday.

Anderson has over two decades of experience in government legal practice. She previously served as an Assistant Attorney General supporting the Civil Litigation Division.

“Kristyn Anderson has fought for the public good and effectively served the people of Minnesota throughout her exceptional legal career,” said Frey, in a statement. “Her decades of experience with government law have earned her the reputation as a brilliant legal mind. Her commitment to justice and love for Minneapolis makes her the right person to be our City Attorney.”

Anderson currently serves as General Counsel, State Ethics Officer and Enterprise Employment Law Counsel at the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget (MMB). Since 2014, she has been providing advice and direction on MMB's legal activities. In 2019, Anderson was awarded the Minnesota Lawyer In-House Counsel Award.

“I am passionate about public service and have dedicated my many years of legal practice to fostering good government,” said Anderson in the statement. “I am looking forward to working alongside Mayor Frey and the City Council and am honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve my city.”

Mayor Frey's nomination will be submitted to the City Council at its meeting on Aug. 18 for consideration.

