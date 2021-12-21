Lakeville community rallies behind teacher after suffering a traumatic brain injury

Richard Larson's 28-year teaching career came to a halt last week after falling on an icy driveway, hitting his head and leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — We all have that teacher.

"Everyone in this area pretty much knows who Mr. Larson is," said seventh-grader Nora Marsolek.

To Marsolek and so many others, he's the teacher who stands out from the rest, leaving an impression that lasts a lifetime.

For the Toscano family, too, that teacher is Mr. Richard Larson.

"Mr. Larson was the first friendly face that we saw when we got here," said Kerry Toscano whose two daughters were taught by Mr. Larson.

Larson has spent the last 28 years teaching in the Lakeville School District, but that 28-year run came to an abrupt halt last week after he slipped and fell on an icy driveway, hitting his head and leaving him in the ICU with a traumatic brain injury.

"It was devastating to hear the news, like, knock the wind out of you," said Michael Toscano.

For this beloved teacher, his setback was the perfect setup for his community to rally behind him. As of Tuesday night, more than $19,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe.

"That's how Lakeville community is — a lot like many other Minnesota communities — is we look out and take care of our own," said Michael.

They're giving back to a teacher who's given so much in return.

"Especially for our older kid, Addie. You know, she was getting bullied a little bit at a previous district. Mr. Larson made school fun for her, you know she actually liked going to school again," said Michael.

"I remember on my birthday, it was my golden birthday and it was a COVID birthday, but he had driven to a park just to meet me and we had gone for a walk together, it was really nice to see him again," said Marsolek.

Those lasting impressions were made on those waiting to see Mr. Larson again.

"This is like the most undeserving thing to happen to someone," said Marsolek.

Doctors aren't sure how long Larson's recovery will take, but Larson's wife Vicki told us he was moved out of the ICU Tuesday evening and into a rehab facility where he'll spend at least the next three weeks.

Vicki also wanted to pass along that she is so grateful for the outpouring of support.

