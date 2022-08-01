Minnesota farm gives people a chance to try 'nesting' with a flock of chickens

Locally Laid egg farm has an AirBnB that is drawing attention to their unique lodging accommodations.

WRENSHALL, Minnesota — The Amundsen family had an egg-cellent idea to show people what it was like to work on a farm. They took a tiny home model and made it into an AirBnB that guest could stay in with some of their farm pets.

Four hundred of them, to be exact.

"We have called it the Peep Show," Jason Amundsen joked.

He and his wife own Locally Laid, a free range chicken farm in Wrenshall. They wanted to show people what it was like to run a farm. Guests can rent out the eight foot wide and 12 feet tall "Peep Show" for roughly $45-60 a night.

"It's actually been a success," Amundsen said.

People come to stay with them, and are shown how to care for the chickens. This includes waking them up, feeding them, collecting eggs, and putting the poultry to bed.

"We had a family stay with us one time and their son was terrified of the chickens at first," Amundsen said. "By the end of the trip he was holding the chickens."

He says they have noticed a lot of people are just curious to what it takes to care for the bunch, with some groups having interest in getting chickens of their own.

"Occasionally, it can be what we joke as "farming contraception." Some people walk away and know it's not for them!" Amundsen said.

It's a small space to bunch up with the chickens on the farm, but there is another option to have a larger cabin on the property. In addition to the chicken experience, the Amundsen's have crops people can check out or they can jump on the miles of bike trails nearby.

“The thing about it is the flock is so friendly," Amundsen explained.

He says they're his best friends and he loves to show people how special it can be to have chickens in your life.

"Some visitors have said it's almost therapeutic."