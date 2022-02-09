Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul

On Saturday, the new 386-guest Viking Mississippi ship will make its first trip from St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi.

The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis.

The inaugural voyage from the Minnesota capitol city is part of several river trips offered from the heavily advertised Swiss-based Viking River Cruises.

"America's Heartland" is an eight day cruise with eight ports along the Mississippi, including St. Paul, Red Wing, La Crosse, Dubuque, the Quad Cities, Burlington, Hannibal and St. Louis.

Saturday's voyage is sold out, as are many other cruises, according to the company's website.

"America's Great River" is a 15-day trip from St. Paul to New Orleans or vice-versa, depending on which way you want to travel - up or down the Old Miss!

The inaugural cruise from St. Paul to The Big Easy is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, and again this popular trip is sold out as well.

Last March, the Viking Mississippi ship had its first "float out" at Edison Chouest Offshore's LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana.

"It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time," said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking in a March press release. "Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer."

Company officials said the cruises expected to bring 7,500 guests to the region and more than 17,600 during the first full sailing season in 2023.