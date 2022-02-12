x
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after running from a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville early Saturday. 

The man, whose name has not yet been released, entered northbound I-35 at Crystal Lake Road while driving south before 3 a.m. Saturday. 

The State Patrol said his car struck a vehicle head-on and then rolled onto the right shoulder, landing on its roof. The man then ran into the southbound lanes of traffic and was struck by a semitrailer truck traveling south, as well as two other vehicles. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

