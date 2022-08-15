Mayor Frey presents first-ever biennial budget for Minneapolis

The mayor presented the very first biennial budget for the city.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey presented a budget proposal at City Council Chambers for the city that will cover 2023 and 2024.

The recommended budget is the first-ever biennial budget and will include funding for projects such as "integrating safety services, ongoing investments in inclusive economic recovery work," and "expansions to climate and public health initiatives," according to a press release from the city. The proposed 2023 budget comes out to $1.66 billion and the 2024 proposed budget totals $1.71 billion.

“This year’s budget is geared toward the things that touch our daily lives in the here and now. The things that improve the fundamentals of a well-run city," Frey said in his budget address. "Things that you may not notice when they are going well, but you certainly notice when they are not.”

Frey's budget priorities include increasing funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, as well as expanding projects to improve trails, roads, litter pickup, and more. The budget also allocates funds to address the opioid epidemic through treatment services as well as creating access to abortion in Minneapolis.

“You need your garbage picked up now, you need a home now, you need to feel safe now," Frey said. "Residents of Minneapolis are demanding results, now. We must answer that call, now."

The tax levy increase in 2023 is expected to be 6.5% and 6.2% in 2024, according to the city.

Watch more local news: