MDHR settles with company that denied an former applicant due to disability

Andersen Corporation, a window and door manufacturer, agreed to give the former job applicant a year's worth of pay and build a more inclusive workplace.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced a settlement agreement with the Andersen Corporation after the company turned down an applicant due to his disability, according to the MDHR press release.

The company, a window and door manufacturer, will be required to pay the former applicant a year's worth of compensation and, "work to build a more inclusive workplace for people of disabilities," according to the release.

“Minnesota is not in the business of excluding people from jobs because of their disability,” said Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. “The state’s civil rights law requires employers to have inclusive hiring practices, which help employers recruit applicants and foster a stronger workforce.”

In the case, MDHR found that Andersen Corporation withdrew a job offer to an applicant at their Bayport facility after learning of his disability in 2019. The company claimed that it was because the job required operation of a forklift, which they believed the applicant could not do safely.

However, MDHR found that operating a forklift was not in the job description and furthermore the applicant had documentation to support the fact that the he could do so if it was required. When he presented the documentation to Andersen Corporation, the company again refused to hire him.

MDHR found the company's justification for withdrawing the job offer to be false and in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

The press release states that in addition to paying the agreed settlement amount of $41,000, Andersen Corporation is required to do the following:

Audit all manufacturing positions at Minnesota-based production facilities so they accurately reflect the actual job functions of each role.

Create and enforce a policy so applicants can appeal a decision to rescind a job offer.

Provide all employees with anti-discrimination training, including disability-related topics.

People who believe they have been discriminated against in Minnesota are encouraged to submit this form or call the Discrimination Helpline at 1-833-454-0148.

