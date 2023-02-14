Medical examiner IDs 18-year-old killed in New Market

Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies located the victim in New Market Township on Oct. 7, 2022.

ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined an 18-year-old died from "complex homicidal violence" more than four months after he was found dead in New Market Township.

The man, identified on Feb. 14 as Jose Manuel Rosales Madrigal, was found on the 1100 block of 275th Street in Elko New Market on Oct. 7, 2022. At the time, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said it was working to ID the victim and "determine the circumstances surrounding this death."

“I would like to express my gratitude for the hard work of our detectives, the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension, and our partner agencies have put into this complex investigation over the past four months,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement Tuesday.

“I also appreciate the patience of our community and want to assure them that nothing in the investigation leads us to believe there is a threat to the public. Our investigators believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act.

Hennen said the case has been sent to the Scott County attorney for a possible charging decision.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators with this case should contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on the non-emergency line at 952-445-1411. Crime tips can also be submitted online or through Crime Stoppers.

