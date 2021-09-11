Metro Transit reducing service by 5% starting Dec. 4

The public transit agency says it's about 80 drivers short of what it needs to maintain current schedules.

INDIANAPOLIS — Riders using Metro Transit could see a reduction in service starting next month when new changes go into effect for both light rail and bus routes.

Citing an "unpresented" driver shortage, Metro Transit is reducing service hours by 5% starting on Dec. 4, 2021. As part of the changes, Metro Transit said some routes will run less frequently and others will be temporarily suspended.

Dozens of bus routes are subject to change – click here to see if yours is affected.

In a blog post, Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra said the agency is short dozens of drivers needed to maintain current schedules.

"Since March, we’ve been working hard to hire more drivers. We’ve held monthly one-day hiring events and will continue to hold more. We’ve streamlined the hiring process and are providing on-site CDL training. We offer hiring and referral bonuses," Kooistra wrote. "These efforts have led to new hires, but we are still about 80 drivers short."

Learn more about working for Metro Transit and browse job openings here.

We know how important it is for our buses and trains to arrive on schedule. So while we work to hire more operators, we... Posted by Metro Transit on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Metro riders are encouraged to sign up for alerts to get text and email updates about your routes.

According to Metro Transit, decisions on which routes were changed or suspended were made based on the following criteria: