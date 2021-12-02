Minneapolis City Council votes to ban facial recognition technology

The city said council members heard from numerous residents concerned about privacy and accuracy.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council has voted to ban the city from buying or using facial recognition technology and data, with limited exceptions.

In a news release, the city said council members heard from residents concerned "about how the technology could be used to capture people’s faces without their consent and conduct widespread automated surveillance."

“We have heard strong concerns from community about technology that invades their privacy without their consent, and we need to regulate it,” Council Member Steve Fletcher said in a statement. “This ordinance bars its use by City departments with some narrow exceptions that do not risk harm to its subjects.”

The city's news release states that facial recognition technology has been shown to lack accuracy in identifying people of color and women.

“Facial recognition technology works pretty well if you look like me – a middle-aged white man – but for everyone else, it can fail at rates that we would not accept anywhere else,” Fletcher said. “It is unacceptable for us to subject people in our city – particularly women of color – to such a high level of risk.”

Today, the City joins Boston, San Francisco and more than a dozen other cities across the county with a new ordinance prohibiting the City from buying facial recognition technology or using data derived from it, with very narrow exceptions. https://t.co/dm5mSd3Jye — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) February 12, 2021

Under the ordinance, city departments that want to use facial recognition programs must file for special permission, in a process that's transparent to the public.