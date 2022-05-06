Motorcyclist dies in the hospital after separate collisions with a transit bus and passenger vehicle

Police said a man riding a motorcycle crashed into a transit bus, and then several blocks later hit a passenger vehicle.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man died in the hospital after being involved in two separate crashes on Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the intersection of 32 Street East and Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis for a crash between a motorcycle and a transit bus.

Officers noted that the bus was damaged, but that the motorcycle was no longer on scene. After hitting the bus, police say the motorcycle drove away.

No one reported any injuries at this scene.

Then, just several blocks away in the intersection of 35th Street East and Minnehaha Avenue, police said that same motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a passenger vehicle.

Emergency crews arrived at the crash site and started emergency first aid on the motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s. No one else was injured in this crash.

He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he later died.

His name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office, along with the cause and nature of the death in the coming days.

