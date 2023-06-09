Minneapolis, police union begin contract negotiations

This was the first time in city history that police bargaining sessions were open to the public.

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis and the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis have officially started bargaining over a new, two-year contract. Although the start date has passed, the contract is technically for Jan. 1, 2023, through 2025.

The city's director of labor relations, Rasheda Deloney, says this was the first time in Minneapolis history that police contract negotiations were open to the public.

"I think it went very well," Deloney said.

Held at the Public Service Building downtown, Deloney spoke on behalf of the city. She says three points are especially important.

"Themes [are] accountability, mental health and retention," she said.

Last week, Mayor Jacob Frey and Ward 4 council member LaTrisha Vetaw held a press briefing, saying the three items are a result of three community listening sessions held last year and online feedback.

To their point on needing to retain officers, the police union also emphasized staffing is of primary concern. Their attorney, Jim Michels, said this contract could make or break a person's decision to work for Minneapolis Police and whether they'll stay or leave.

Michels also said wages need to be competitive, but neither side has proposed specific figures just yet. Deloney says money will likely be a big hurdle.

"Wages will continue to be a sticking point in any contract negotiations," she said.

Both sides flagged items to address in future sessions. Michels said one such topic is officers being able to use their vacation benefits despite staffing shortages.

"I look forward to additional discussion on how to address this language about eligibility for sick leave," Deloney said