Minneapolis Public Works gathers input for permanent future of George Floyd Square at open house

Saturday, the city hosted the second of a series of open houses as a part of the 38th and Chicago Re-Envisioned project.

MINNEAPOLIS — In January, the City of Minneapolis Public Works department began developing a plan for what the permanent fixture would be at George Perry Floyd Square, a project they've called the 38th and Chicago Re-Envisioned project.

Saturday, it hosted the second open house to gather public input and educate community members about all elements that need to be considered, from parking and access, to walkability and tree canopy.

"This process is to gain community input on how this space should be redesigned," project manager Alex Kado said. "The way the intersection functions now is just completely different than it was originally designed."

Ruth Brink, who lives just a few streets away, knows that firsthand.

"Everything’s blocked off. The traffic’s increased – people go at horrible – much too fast," Brink said. "They don’t stop at the stop signs, so there are traffic problems."

Brink said while she doesn't yet have any ideas as to what she'd like to see in the space, she was pleased to see that the City is providing information about a variety of factors that will impact the area's future.

"It's much more thorough and being looked at than I had realized," she said.

Janice Douglas lives a half a mile away from 38th and Chicago, and she said she was excited to share her thoughts at the open house.

"It's really cool what they're doing, " Douglas said.

She said she'd like to see the city put some trees and native plants in the area.

"Having a community gathering place would be important to me," Douglas said.

However, some who attended the open house didn't want to see anything change from what the space looks like currently. Jay Webb said he's tended to George Perry Floyd Square since June of 2022, planting flowers and meeting those who visit from around the world.

"My question to Minneapolis and the rest of the world is this: why touch something that’s touching the world? Why move something that’s moving the world?" Webb said. "Or better yet – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!"

Right now, @CityMinneapolis is hosting an open house to re-envision 38th & Chicago, taking community input. Until 2 pm at Phelps Park Gym @kare11 pic.twitter.com/mw270zXge8 — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) October 22, 2022

Webb said he'd like to keep the area the same and believes that not everyone truly understands the strong emotional ties people from around the world have to the area.

"The dirt, the flowers—that’s all absolutely from the uprising. That’s all we have left," he said. "And if we’re going to keep anything from that time? Let it be something beautiful. Let it be something beautiful – because it’s all it has been."

Kado says the City is trying to balance the area's important global meaning with the access needs of community business owners and residents.