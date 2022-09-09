Minneapolis celebrating Welcome Week starting September 9

The 10-day long celebration brings together immigrants, refugees and native-born residents in communities nationwide.

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis announced that this year's Welcoming Week will be celebrated from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18.

Welcoming Week is a nationwide celebration that, "brings together immigrants, refugees and native-born residents to foster a sense of community," according to a press release.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the annual event, and the theme for this year's celebration is "Where We Belong." The theme is meant to encourage refugees and immigrants to break barriers and encourage people to foster belonging for all.

The City of Minneapolis will host events throughout the celebration week, including on Citizenship Day, which is Sept. 17. Welcoming Week events include a Twin Cities Immigration Forum on Sept. 13, with special guests and the chance to learn about local opportunities for immigrants and refugees. A citizenship orientation event will also be held on Sept. 17 for locals interested in learning about how to become a U.S citizen and the benefits of citizenship.

For more information on the celebration, visit the City of Minneapolis Office of Immigrant & Refugee Affairs webpage

