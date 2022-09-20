I-35W closed for hours after fatal collision between truck and motorcycle

State Troopers said the 60-year-old man was not wearing a helmet.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 60-year-old man from Minneapolis was killed early Tuesday morning after his Harley Davidson collided with a Ford Truck on I-35W.

Minnesota State Troopers were alerted to a crash just after midnight on Tuesday in the area of I-35W and 28th Street in Minneapolis.

Officials said a 1988 Harley Davison Softail, ridden by 60-year-old Larry Dean Lewis of Minneapolis collided with a Ford F750 driven by a 48-year-old man from Des Moines. Both were headed north, troopers said.

At the time of the crash Lewis was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, but died from his injuries.

The truck's driver was not injured.

Officials said alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.

