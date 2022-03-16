Celebrating St. Patrick's Day, Minnesota style

Whether you're staying in the Twin Cities or are looking for a road trip, check out some of the events happening across Minnesota over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After two years of pared-down St. Patrick's Day celebrations, the Twin Cities is about ready to burst with the luck of the Irish.

St. Patrick's Day falls on Thursday, March 17, which is when Minneapolis and St. Paul will hold their annual parades, but there are plenty of events that are scheduled through the weekend.

Below is a list of just some of the major St. Patrick's Day events happening around the Twin Cities metro and across greater Minnesota.

This year's parade starts at noon in Rice Park in downtown St. Paul and travels along 5th Street before ending near Mears Park (5th St & Sibley St). Following the parade, the Ballpark Hooley gets underway in CHS Field. You'll need tickets for the party, complete with live music, Irish dancers, food and drinks.

Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door. Kids under 5 get in free.

This year, the Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Association is holding its parade in Columbia Heights on March 17 at 6 p.m. The route starts at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street, heads west on 40th Avenue on Mill Street NE and ends at Murzyn Hall. That's where the Blarney Blast after party will get underway following the parade, with music, dancers and an Irish buffet.

Tickets are $10 for people 12 and older, $5 for kids 6-11 and free for children 5 and under.

If you have to work throughout the day Thursday, the party at Finnegans Brew Co. in Minneapolis goes until midnight. The taproom has a full schedule of entertainment starting at noon, food trucks will be on site throughout the day, and a tap lineup of a dozen beers.

Doors open at 10 a.m.. The taproom and outdoor patio will be open until midnight, and Brewer's Den and outdoor taphut is open until 10 p.m.

After a two-year hiatus, Crosslake's multi-day St. Patrick's Day celebration is back from March 17-19. Restaurants around the city will have food and drink specials and entertainment through the weekend, and the 48th annual parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.

There's also plenty of family-friendly fun, including a kids run, face painting, games and more.

Rise and shine for the Kegs & Eggs St. Patrick's Day Celebration on Saturday, March 19! Tickets get you green beer, a breakfast buffet and transportation to and from Crosslake for the city's parade.

It's a marathon, not a sprint at this year's 14-stop Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl. A lanyard costs $25, or $20 if you're in a group of four or more, and gets you drinks and the chance chance to enter a costume contest. A day-long bar crawl nor your thing? Check out this list other St. Patrick's Day events happening around Duluth.

Up for a road trip? Head to the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead for the 19th annual Celtic Festival on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Learn about Celtic art, history and tradition while enjoying food, music and more.

Tickets cost $5 per person.

Looking for more options? Check out this list from Explore Minnesota.

More local news from KARE 11