BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police have located the missing vulnerable juvenile girl, saying she was "found okay and has been returned."

Police were asking for the public's help locating the girl after she was last seen leaving a barber shop on the 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

