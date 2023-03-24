Missing person reported in Hudson, Wisconsin

Hai Quoc Nguyen is described as a 31-year-old Asian man, who stands 5' 11" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

HUDSON, Wis. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for Hai Quoc Nguyen of River Falls, Wisconsin.

Nguyen is considered a vulnerable adult and was last seen in driving in downtown Hudson, Wisconsin.

His vehicle was found abandoned in the city's downtown area with all of his personal items, including his phone, wallet, and keys.

Nguyen is described as a 31-year-old Asian man, who stands 5' 11" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Nguyen's whereabouts it asked to contact Detective Kyle Knepler at 715-245-8459 or kknepler@hudsonwi.gov.

Watch more local news: