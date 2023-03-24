x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing person reported in Hudson, Wisconsin

Hai Quoc Nguyen is described as a 31-year-old Asian man, who stands 5' 11" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Credit: MN BCA

HUDSON, Wis. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for Hai Quoc Nguyen of River Falls, Wisconsin. 

Nguyen is considered a vulnerable adult and was last seen in driving in downtown Hudson, Wisconsin. 

Credit: MN BCA

His vehicle was found abandoned in the city's downtown area with all of his personal items, including his phone, wallet, and keys. 

Nguyen is described as a 31-year-old Asian man, who stands 5' 11" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Nguyen's whereabouts it asked to contact Detective Kyle Knepler at 715-245-8459 or kknepler@hudsonwi.gov.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now- March 24, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out