Bloomington police looking for missing vulnerable adult

Police say 73-year-old David Shibata left his home at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking for the public's help finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say David Shibata, 73, has Alzheimer's and left his home on foot Wednesday around 11 p.m. His direction of travel is unknown, and he is listed as an endangered missing person.

According to Bloomington police, Shibata might be wearing a red and black jacket, and dark colored jeans.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Shibata or knows where he is to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.

According to a missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Alert Network, Shibata is an Asian man with gray hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds.