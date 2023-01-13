Minnesota Lottery sent $172.6 million back into the state last year

The organization says more players, means more money going back into the state.

MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of buzz around the billion-dollar Mega Millions has drawn attention to the Minnesota Lottery system. It's the second largest Mega Millions in history but what difference does it make for Minnesotans?

A big one.

"More players means more money that goes back into the state," Minnesota Lottery spokesperson Erika Helvick Anderson said.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, they funneled $172.6 million back to the state last year. These funds go towards the state's general fund that helps benefit transportation, education, healthcare initiatives, and technology needs. One of the biggest priorities is the environment.

"Even if your ticket isn't a winner, you know you're going to give back," Helvick Anderson said.

The Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund received 40 percent of lottery proceeds last year. One of the bigger projects was around a deadly disease known as chronic wasting. The Minnesota Lottery sent over $4 million to the University of Minnesota to help detect, prevent, and treat chronic wasting disease.

A lot of projects focused on Minnesota parks, and waterways also remain a high priority. Click here to see a full list of projects that receiving funding from the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund in 2022.

The drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night at 8 p.m.

