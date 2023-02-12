Walz: MN National Guard Airmen shot down object over Lake Huron

President Biden ordered the object be shot down earlier Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn. — Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing were responsible for shooting down a flying object over Lake Huron on Sunday, according to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The airmen took off from Madison, WI and were working on a federal mission, according to the Governor.

I’m proud of the airmen in the @148FW, based out of Duluth, who earlier today took off from Madison, WI to shoot down a flying object over Lake Huron as part of a federal mission. The Bulldogs executed their mission flawlessly, protected the homeland, and got the birds home safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 13, 2023

The unit flies F-16C block 50 Fighting Falcons, according to its Twitter.

President Biden ordered the unidentified object be shot down with a missile on Sunday.

It was the fourth object to be shot out of the sky by U.S. fighter jets in the last eight days, according to the Associated Press.

