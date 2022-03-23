Moderna study: COVID-19 vaccine effective for kids under 5

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 12.8 million kids have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kids under the age of 5 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.



Early findings from from a new Moderna study Wednesday proved just under 44% effective at preventing milder infections in kids up to 2-years-old, and nearly 38% effective in preschoolers.



"I'm extremely excited to hear this. I mean many of us hoped that this would be the case," said Amy Cho.



Cho is a mother of four and an emergency physician. She is one of many parents eager to get their young children, currently ineligible, vaccinated.



"Three of them are in elementary school and were able to get vaccinated, and I have a 3-year-old who we haven't been able to get vaccinated, so I completely understand the urgency to vaccinate children," said Cho.



Pfizer shots for kids ages 5-11 were authorized in November. The company is now testing even smaller shots, a 10th of the adult dose, for kids under 5.

Cho says as COVID-19 restrictions are now being lifted, she's concerned.

"Even during the omicron wave, we were able to avoid infection. It allowed me to continue working and avoid COVID-19, but the district doesn't have universal masking, and other protections are being dropped," said Cho.



While COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases are still declining nationwide,

Cho is hoping to get her 3-year-old vaccinated for protection in the case of another surge.



"I am relieved that my older children have got their vaccines because they are going to be protected against severe infections, but it makes me worried they're still going to bring it home to my unvaccinated child," said Cho.



Moderna plans to request emergency use authorization from the FDA in the coming weeks. The company also asked the FDA to authorize its vaccine for children 6- to 11-years-old.

Pfizer is expected to submit data on a third dose in the under-5-year-olds age group sometime in April.

