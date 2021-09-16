More than 300 evacuees from Afghanistan could be placed in Minnesota

Minnesota DHS says that number includes as many as 65 people with Special Immigrant Visas who previously assisted the U.S. military.

ST PAUL, Minn — The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) said more than 300 evacuees from Afghanistan could be settled in Minnesota in the coming weeks.

DHS officials said they have been advised by federal and local partners that as many as 65 people with Special Immigrant Visas could be placed in Minnesota, along with 275 additional evacuees.

According to DHS, Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) are an immigration status for people who assisted the U.S. military during the operation in Afghanistan. Those people can apply for SIV status if they believe their lives are in danger because of their previous work with American forces. Those individuals also qualify for a path to permanent status in the United States.

DHS officials say 35 people from Afghanistan with SIV status have settled in Minnesota since May 2021, with another 35 expected to arrive by the end of September.

Other evacuees are granted a separate humanitarian status that allows them to live and work in the United States for up to two years. Those individuals would need to apply for asylum or take other action to become a permanent resident in the U.S. Such evacuees do not qualify for federally-funded benefits.

Minnesota DHS says location assignments for both statuses are first based on reunification with family members already in the United States; if there are no family members, the next priority is finding communities "with capacity to provide initial supports to families."

DHS said five local resettlement programs are providing assistance to the evacuees, including Arrive Ministries, Minnesota Council of Churches, International Institute of Minnesota, Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota, and Catholic Charities.