Multiple ramp closures in downtown St. Paul beginning Aug. 17

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says multiple roads will be closed through October and drivers should expect traffic delays.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that several ramps and lanes will close around downtown St. Paul due to construction.

Beginning Aug. 17 through early October NB Hwy 52 to WB I-94 and to NB I-35E and WB I-94 to NB I-35E will be closed.

Starting July 18 through early October 6th St. to EB I-94 and EB I-94 to Mounds Blvd. will not be accessible.

MnDOT said both WB I-94 to SB Hwy 52 and WB I-94 to 6th St. are closed and will reopen Aug. 19.

According to MnDOT, another upcoming ramp closure beginning sometime in August will be NB Hwy 52 to EB I-94 and they say the estimated reopening will be early October. The department says the ramp from NB Hwy 52 to 7th St. will remain open.

MnDOT said to expect traffic delays due to the closure, and to avoid peak travel times, plan ahead with alternate routes and allow for additional travel time if driving through downtown St. Paul. You can sign up to receive email updates on road closures and new traffic impacts here.

The St. Paul project includes repairing and resurfacing ramps in the downtown area. It is expected to, "provide smoother road surface, upgrade pedestrian accessibility to Americans with Disability (ADA) standards," and "improve bridge ramp condition," according to the MnDOT website. Construction is expected to be completed later this fall.

For a full list of alternate routes, click here.

