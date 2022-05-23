NAACP, students speak out in support of North High School principal Mauri Friestleben

MINNEAPOLIS — "You left the Black community high and dry, North community high and dry, the Black parents and the parents of these students high and dry, and we need some answers as to what happened," said Cynthia Wilson, with the local NAACP chapter. Half a dozen community members and students stood outside the Davis Center in north Minneapolis Monday. This comes just one day after Minneapolis Public Schools announced North H.S. principal — Mauri Friestleben — will finish out the school year in her current position, reversing a previous statement saying she would take a leave of absence. "The way they went about the situation with Mrs. Mauri was completely disrespectful," said Khadija Ba, a North H.S. student.



Friestleben first announced she would not be returning to North H.S. Friday, a decision that left the northside community demanding answers. She went on to say she believed her participation in a sit-in with students was the reasoning behind the schools decision to terminate her employment.



"We understand that walkout and sit-in at Minneapolis City Hall was crucial," said Jerome Treadwell, with MN Teen Activists. "What sense does it make for administrator to allow for her students to walk out of class, to stand for their rights, without any chaperone, guidance, protection," he said.



Now, organizers here say they're demanding a full investigation and more transparency from the district.



"We're looking for Mauri to be the principal, not just until the end of this school year, we're looking for the principal until otherwise," said Wilson.



Minnesota Teen Activists say they have canceled upcoming rallies and walkouts, and are now focused on reinstating Friestleben.



The school district says she will remain principal through the end of the school year.