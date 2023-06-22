x
Minnesota companies team up for new 'at home' craft cocktails

Craft cocktails are all the rage right now and two Minnesota companies have teamed up to help you shake and pour at home without a bartender on staff.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Leah Treleven, Owner of Sweet Haven Tonics, stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the new partnership between two Minnesota brands – Sweet Haven Tonics and Gray Duck Spirits.

They have created a new craft cocktail that makes it easy to make delicious cocktails at home without a bartender. You just have to shake, pour and enjoy.

All natural ingredients and three very different flavors make a great Muddled cocktail to have at home for any occasion. Check MuddledCocktails.com

