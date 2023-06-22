Minnesota companies team up for new 'at home' craft cocktails

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Leah Treleven, Owner of Sweet Haven Tonics, stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the new partnership between two Minnesota brands – Sweet Haven Tonics and Gray Duck Spirits.
They have created a new craft cocktail that makes it easy to make delicious cocktails at home without a bartender. You just have to shake, pour and enjoy.
All natural ingredients and three very different flavors make a great Muddled cocktail to have at home for any occasion. Check MuddledCocktails.com